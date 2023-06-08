Motherwell season review: 'A revival fuelled by Van Veen's astonishing haul'

BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

On 4 February Motherwell lost 3-1 at Pittodrie and were 11th in the table. Only goal difference kept them above Dundee United and the following week they got knocked out the Scottish Cup by Raith Rovers. At that point you think this club is in serious danger.

Then it all changes. Kevin van Veen has been spectacular – he’s my player of the year and it’s not even close. Twenty nine goals in all competitions, scoring in 11 games in a row at the end of the season. In our lifetime, are we ever going to see another player from a bottom-six club score 29 goals?

His goals accounted for 33 league points. An astonishing return. He has been amazing, Kettlewell has been amazing. That’s one of my highlights of the season, the revival of Motherwell led by Kettlewell and Van Veen.

