Rangers need two strikers to outscore Tavernier - Hateley

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley believes that two top-quality centre-forwards have to be the priority for Michael Beale in this summer's transfer window.

Captain James Tavernier was Rangers top-scorer in the league with 16 goals. Antonio Colak managed 14, while Fashion Sakala and the departed Alfredo Morelos both chipped in with 12.

“We need two strikers that can score more than a right-back to win anything," Hateley said. "It’s as simple as that.

“We need strikers that can get more goals than the captain to have a chance of competing at the very top. And that doesn’t come cheap.

“I think you need to bring in three strikers that are all credible and can produce.”

Colak’s long-term future at the club is up in the air after his involvement was limited under Michael Beale, while Sakala switched between playing out wide and through the middle.

On Sakala, Hateley said: “He’s a young lad so he will develop as time goes on but if you are working with top goalscorers, your game comes on a lot quicker. I think he would probably become more of a squad player.

“The key now is to get two strikers in the team. It’s now easier because Alfredo has left the club because it was always difficult to play another player with Alfredo. He was the lone wolf with players playing around him but Michael now has the ability to play with two strikers, different formations.”