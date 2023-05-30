Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho "has looked like that player" again and has shown glimpses of his brilliance at Borussia Dortmund according to The Devils' Advocate podcast presenter Joe McGrath.

The 23-year-old, who United signed from Dortmund for £73m, has started 21 games in the Premier League this season. However failed to make an appearance from November to January with Erik ten Hag saying he needs "to be patient" with the England international.

Speaking on The Devils’ Advocate podcast, McGrath said: "I am curious with Sancho whether it is a confidence thing or whether he feels a bit more like he is coming into the role.

"Or whether the manager believes in him I don’t know. But he does seem like the Sancho we saw at Dortmund.

"I don’t think we have really seen that in a red shirt so far, if we are being brutally honest. We have seen glimpses but no consistency but the last couple of games he has looked like that player.

"I hope he carries it on as there is a player there as we seen at Dortmund his record for goals and assist was amongst the most productive players in the world. If Erik ten Hag can do what he has done with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw then we have got a player in there.

"But we can’t keep waiting. We have had two seasons now, he has got to show this consistency and form."

