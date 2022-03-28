We've been asking you for your end-of-season predictions and there isn't much confidence about. Here are some of your views:

Sam: No positional forecast. We will end up on 35 points and the rest is a wing and a prayer.

Mats: We are not equipped for a tough relegation battle and unfortunately Frank came in too late. 33 points. 18th position.

David: Not a chance of survival. To win games, you have to score goals, Everton don’t. To draw games you have got to keep clean sheets, Everton don’t. The decline of the team and club has been dramatic since Moshiri became majority share owner. Everton fans have been conned that the new ground will save all and they have lapped it up. It won’t, it’s the final nail.

