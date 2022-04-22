Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

I had my doubts about the mentality of some of Newcastle's players when their results fell away a few weeks ago but it is to their credit that any drop in standards did not last long. They have shown what they are made of by winning their past three games.

The Magpies are not just safe from relegation now, they are halfway up the table. You can start patting them on the back, because staying up was their target at the start of the year and they have got the job done.

That does not mean they should be on the proverbial beach yet, however. They still have something to prove away from home because all three of those wins came at St James' Park, and their record on the road has been poor all season.

On paper, a trip to the bottom side is a good opportunity to improve that, but Norwich showed they have not thrown in the towel when they beat Burnley last week.

If Newcastle are going to get a win at Carrow Road, then they will have to work hard for it.

Austin's prediction: Norwich are at home and come into this off the back of scoring two against United so I'm going to back them here, with Josh Sargent scoring a brace. 2-0

