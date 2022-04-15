Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

As a Palace fan, I consider myself lucky enough to have seen my club appear at Wembley several times, but I appreciate there are fans out there that never - or rarely- do enjoy that experience. As a result, we've had a real mixture of emotions at both the old and new Wembley.

For me, I cannot split two extremely painful memories - Mark Hughes equalising in the 1990 FA Cup final with just a few minutes of the game remaining and Steve Claridge scoring the winner, a shinner at that, for Leicester right at the end of extra-time in the 1996 play-off final.

As for the best? The play-off final win against Watford in 2013 which set us on our way to where we are now, a club record run of consecutive seasons in the Premier League.

I have a feeling that Wilfried Zaha, while already set in stone in Palace folklore, could be the man to do the business on Sunday having been in great form of late. He knows what this means for the club and has made it clear to his team-mates too.

While Wilf is somewhat a predictable choice, if Michael Olise is fit and plays a part, he could well be the man and will certainly be itching to do so having missed the last few weeks because of injury.