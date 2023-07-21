We asked who you would chose if Manchester United could go back in time and sign a player that was in their squad 20 years ago.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Roy: Ruud van Nistelrooy would be an excellent addition to the team. Clinical, ruthless, aggressive centre-forward who would guarantee a minimum of 20 goals per season given the number of creative players in the current team.

Sim: 20 years ago we had the finest defender of his generation in Rio Ferdinand, one of the best midfielders we have ever had in Roy Keane and a 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo. However, if there is one player to lift into the current team it would have to be Van Nistelrooy! His goals and tenacity would transform us from a dangerous team to title contenders.

Chris: Roy Keane. An absolute warrior, a titan, a strong and determined leader.

Kathleen: It's got to be Wayne Rooney for me. We need someone who has his scoring ability now!