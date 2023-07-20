It has been three years since Leroy Sane left Manchester City for Bayern Munich, but BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast are still hopeful of a return for the Germany international.

As the transfer window rumour mill continues to turn, on this week's episode the team discuss the social media whispers of a move back to Manchester for the 27-year-old who spent four seasons with the club.

"It's that love affair with Sane and City fans isn't it?" said broadcaster Mike Minay.

"Okay he didn't work with Pep [Guardiola] necessarily as he wanted to the first time, but he misses us and City fans miss him."

