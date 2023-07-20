'I think Leroy Sane knows he shouldn't have left Man City'

It has been three years since Leroy Sane left Manchester City for Bayern Munich, but BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast are still hopeful of a return for the Germany international.

As the transfer window rumour mill continues to turn, on this week's episode the team discuss the social media whispers of a move back to Manchester for the 27-year-old who spent four seasons with the club.

"It's that love affair with Sane and City fans isn't it?" said broadcaster Mike Minay.

"Okay he didn't work with Pep [Guardiola] necessarily as he wanted to the first time, but he misses us and City fans miss him."

