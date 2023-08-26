Bruno Fernandes' penalty completed the comeback as Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Steve Cooper's team had stunned the home side with goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly inside the opening four minutes.

United pulled one back when Christian Eriksen glanced home Marcus Rashford's low cross on 17 minutes, before a well-worked free-kick ended with Casemiro bringing them level early in the second half.

With Forest clinging on midway through the second period, Joe Worrall was shown a straight red card after he hauled Fernandes down on the edge of the box.

Nine minutes later, Rashford was upended by Danilo and Fernandes rifled in the resulting spot kick to secure the turnaround for Erik ten Hag's side.

