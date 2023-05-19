Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists he's only getting started after making the shortlist for Premier League manager of the season.

The Spaniard has completely turned the club's fortunes around since replacing Steven Gerrard at Villa Park last October.

When asked about his nomination, Emery said: "We want to take some trophies or be respected for our work, but I'm trying to be focused every day on getting better and trying to improve.

"Our way here has only just started and I've only been here for 10 per cent of the time I want to be here, trying to improve, trying to build a strong project and get our objectives. For now, I'm proud of everybody here."

He is on a six-man shortlist for the managerial award, alongside Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle's Eddie Howe and Fulham boss Marco Silva.