Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told BBC Sportsound: "I thought first half we were outstanding, the way and speed with which we moved the ball, the opportunities we created. Second half, we didn't punish them when we needed to.

"A good side like St Mirren will grow in confidence and know they can take one opportunity. That's what happened. I didn't think we controlled the middle of the pitch second half like we did in the first.

"If you could build a centre-half, you'd build Will Fish. He's a great student, a great lad. He's had to up his gravitas levels for this level. He's never played a league game before he came here. It's a big step for him but it's one he's taken well.

"We want to keep striding forward, we don't want to settle. We feel like we've got a consistency in performance and our challenge now is to perform for 90 minutes. If we do that, we'll be a very good side.

"Hopefully, we can keep as much of this team together moving forward and add between two and four in the summer."