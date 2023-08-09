Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City are interested in West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian joined the Hammers from Lyon for £36.5m last summer and was instrumental in the club winning the Europa Conference League.

It is not thought City have made a formal bid for Paqueta just yet.

However, it is possible they will test West Ham's resolve as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his squad after last season’s Treble success.

West Ham will be reluctant to lose another key figure in David Moyes' squad following Declan Rice’s £105m exit for Arsenal.

Their position is strengthened by the knowledge Paqueta still has four years left on the contract he signed last summer.