James Milner is possibly the greatest free signing in Liverpool's history.

That was one view shared as the team on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast debated his looming exit, with Brighton mooted as his next destination.

Presenter Paul Salt said: "What a servant he has been. I’m going to be really sad.

"I know all things come to an end and he’s 37. I know there are still people saying give him another season as what he gives you off the pitch is invaluable. I don’t know if I am coming down on that side of the fence a bit.

"I will be really sad to see him go, really sad to not see him come on and get an inevitable booking within two minutes – he’s really good at that. Saying goodbye to him and Roberto Firmino is going to be really difficult."

Guest Chloe Bloxam from The Redmen TV added: "I’ve never seen anyone like him in terms of his dedication. This Klopp side has an identity of intensity and they have to be in shape. He surpasses everyone every season in the tests.

"He’s possibly been the greatest free transfer of our history and maybe the Premier League. What he has done for us, the emotion he has put into the club.

"I’d love to see him stay for another 12 months. He’s so vital in those FA Cup sides and Carabao Cup sides, helping out the younger players. He’s vice-captain behind the scenes, he’s constantly showing up at the under-18s training ground to support them. A brilliant guy, a humble guy and Liverpool will miss him.

"He has had a wonderful career. Hopefully he remembers Liverpool as a great time. Liverpool fans have adored him and that won’t stop because he's perhaps gone to Brighton."