We asked for your views on Monday's Premier League game between Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Henry: Leicester set up to frustrate us but we did what we needed to do to get over the line. Absolutely incredible for us fans. The good times are returning to St James' Park - exciting times ahead.

Emgee: Newcastle need to learn how to break down teams that park the bus as this will happen much more frequently next season. In the meantime, let’s just enjoy the moment and look forward to the Champions League.

Sally: We absolutely should have won the game, but a point is all we needed. Leicester offered nothing, but our failures in front of goal made it nervy. Who cares now, though?

Ray: What an atmosphere. What a moment. What a club. Another commanding performance against Leicester - just without the finishing touch.

Leicester fans

Michael: A spirited performance. We rode our luck at times, but also unlucky not to score at the end. To a certain extent, that was probably the way we needed to play more often - a gritty, unpretty approach. Unfortunately it didn't work as one point doesn’t help us much. It's out of our hands now, but we just need to make sure we do our part and beat West Ham.

Stephen: Absolute rubbish from Leicester. Expected us to park the bus but what was the plan for the last 20 mins to actually attack. Think Dean Smith has just carried on from where Brendan Rodgers left off!

Stu: Finally, a performance that actually shows the players care! Not a great game to watch and lots of scary moments, but grit, fight and determination to defend properly on show. Very nearly pinched the win at the end when we actually went for it in the last 10 minutes, but the effort and determination not to lose was fantastic to see.

Andrew: The most important point of the season. All we have to do is win on Sunday and hope the results go our way.