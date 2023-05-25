Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

After looking all but consigned to relegation back to the Championship in 2020, Dean Smith's Aston Villa had clawed themselves into a position where a point against West Ham on the final day would be enough to secure survival.

In an already truncated season involving lockdown, behind-closed-doors games and that 'goal that never was' against Sheffield United, Villa stepped onto the field to face West Ham knowing their destiny was in their own hands.

Jack Grealish's powerful drive in the 84th minute all but sealed Villa's survival, despite a West Ham equaliser.

When news filtered through that survival was secured celebrations on the pitch, and for Villa supporters across the world, cemented that day as the most memorable in Villa's recent history.