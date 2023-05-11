'Big weekend' as Goodwin's United seek inspiration from class of '83

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin says the success of the club’s legendary class of 1983 reinforces why the current team need to preserve their Premiership status.

This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of United's Premier Division title success under Jim McLean.

Those glory days are a distant memory with United now 10th in the top flight, just one point above bottom club Ross County, who visit Tannadice on Saturday. But Goodwin believes the emotion surrounding the past success can help fuel his side's survival bid.

He said: “I think so, it is a big weekend for the club. The players are aware of the significance of that, albeit we are at the other end of the table now fighting for our lives, when those guys 40 years ago were competing up at the top end to go and win championships.

"It is something that we could only dream of at this moment in time but it does give you an understanding of where you are and what kind of club you are at.

"And for those players, it is a really good message to them, to make them realise they are at one of the biggest clubs in the country, that have got a great history and it probably adds to the importance of the game in terms of why we need to keep this team in the Premiership."

A season-record home crowd of over 10,000 is expected to pack into Tannadice for the game and Goodwin is thankful for the "incredible" support.