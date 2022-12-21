Everybody knows Wolves need a striker.

They have umpteen skilful midfielders creating buckets of chances. The issue is nobody puts them in the net - that’s why they are bottom of the Premier League.

It appears Julen Lopetegui is poised to make Brazil forward Matheus Cunha his first signing. So is he the answer to their goalscoring woes?

The 23-year-old has a career record of one goal every four-and-a-half games across German and Spanish football. He has only scored six goals in 40 La Liga games since joining Atletico Madrid in August 2021.

Not exactly a deadly marksman then.

That’s not to say he doesn't have an impact in the final third. His stats for shot-creating actions are in the high 90%s, despite his goals and assists being low. So he is involved in making goals, even if he is not directly supplying them.

Where he stands out is in his hustling off the ball to win back possession. Here, he is in the top 5% of all forwards for interceptions and ball recoveries.

In previous roles, Lopetegui has liked busy, creative midfielders feeding a withdrawn striker who pulls defenders out of position. Judging by the numbers, Cunha would suit this role, where he can drop deeper and be involved in approach work, rather than doing the job of a target man.

Wolves are already flush with attacking playmakers – Matheus Nunes, Gonzalo Guedes, Daniel Podence et al – so Cunha will face a fight for his place.

But Lopetegui’s track record suggests a coach who knows what he is doing.

It will be interesting to see how Cunha fits into his plan to resolve Wolves’ issues in front of goal.