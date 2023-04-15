Analysis: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League table, which would be their worst finish since 1995-96.

The Blues were completely outplayed by Brighton at Stamford Bridge, managing eight shots to their opponent's 26.

"I've been at the club nine days. I don't like what I saw today," said interim manager Frank Lampard, who will be in charge until the summer.

"We have to address it very quickly, me and the players, because that's not a Chelsea performance."

Chelsea's opener had ended a run of four games without a goal.

But it had come against the run of play and once Brighton equalised, through Danny Welbeck just before half-time, there looked to be only one winner.

Brighton's second did admittedly come courtesy of a stunning strike from Julio Enciso with a little over 20 minutes remaining, but it was thoroughly deserved.

Chelsea, who had never lost a home match to Brighton before Saturday's fixture, find themselves 17 points off the top four, closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots.

They face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.