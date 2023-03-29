Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aston Villa’s website earlier reminded me of Frank Bough. We were a BBC family when I was a kid, but had we defaulted to the other side, it would have reminded me of Judith Chalmers. Let me explain.

Once a week, in the 1980s, Bough and Chalmers presented rival travel programmes profiling various far-flung places to go on holiday. We usually went to Great Yarmouth - which I don’t think was ever on - but you could make half-an-hour’s telly out of the various places from which Villa’s players are returning.

Here comes Jhon Duran, after scoring his first Colombia goal in Osaka, Japan. Around the baggage carousel he may meet Leon Bailey, who played 90 minutes for Jamaica in Mexico City. Emi Martinez went to Buenos Aires and, by the sound of it, most of Buenos Aires went to him. John McGinn is only coming from Glasgow, but after Scotland's triumph over Spain on Tuesday, he might float home unaided.

And there are many more.

The international break is inappropriately named for many Premier League players, who spend much of it in transit. It will hardly be worth Villa’s globetrotters unpacking as they head to Chelsea this weekend and Leicester City on Tuesday. But many will bring with them momentum from successful international outings, something Unai Emery must hope will outweigh fatigue.

They should not lack motivation. Maybe more than any other team, Villa have nothing to lose - and the fixture list presents maximum opportunity to gain.

In their final 11 matches, they meet all the sides above them now up to Manchester United, so there is a chance to take points from every team they can conceivably catch.

Moreover, the wider club has a bounce Villa have rarely enjoyed in the past decade. The fans believe in the owners; the owners are investing in the squad and the stadium; and Aston Villa Women have made outstanding progress under Carla Ward.

Villa’s marketing urges their fans to be "part of the Pride" - and the pride in the club is assuredly back. Opportunity knocks.

