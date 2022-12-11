On this day in Hearts' history...

Hearts fans were celebrating on this day 12 years ago, as they saw their side thrash Aberdeen 5-0 at Tynecastle.

David Templeton scrambled home the opening goal and then teed up Rudi Skacel for Hearts' second in the ninth minute.

Stephen Elliott ended a fine move with a headed goal, Skacel tapped-in his second, and Arvydas Novikovas completed Hearts' rout with an excellent strike.

Jim Jefferies' side would go on to finish the 2010-11 season third in the Scottish Premiership.