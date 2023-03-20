There is "100%" a link between behaviour fans see on the pitch and how players at grass-roots level behave.

That is the view of referee Simon King, who officiates at grass roots level.

He was speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in the wake of Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic being sent off for placing his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh at Manchester United on Sunday.

"I was stunned. The stalking and intimidation, having to be forcibly dragged away," said King.

"My first thought was what would have happened had he not have been dragged away by his own team-mates and I think some of the Manchester United players helped get him away from the referee.

"When he initially put his hands on him you cannot do that. It's quite frightening that happens at the top level."

Asked if there is a link between how elite players behave and how young participants conduct themselves, King added: "Yes 100%. There is a link. Chris Sutton said people will see that happening, at junior football, at small sided, and they may feel they can do that. There should be a lengthy punishment.

"Marco Silva mentioned Mitrovic must control his emotions better and then went into another rant about the referee. So it was a one liner and then 'we don't like this referee' - negative opinions about his performance."

King said he would "100%" support a lengthy ban for the striker, adding: "A statement needs to be made to everybody. If that was to happen at any level of football, the ban should be set. People should be aware beforehand."

