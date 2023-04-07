Mark Sanderson, BBC Sport

Thomas Frank was part of the Danish youth set-up until 2013, when he was offered a first-team coaching role at Danish Superliga giants Brondby. The club had not lifted the title since 2005, having won it six times between 1988 and 1998.

Viking midfielder Martin Ornskov was not as familiar with Frank as his younger compatriots when he received a call asking him to join Brondby and help take the club back to the top.

Looking back, he believes Frank thought he could replicate what he did in youth football at Brondby.

"He made some mistakes at first," he said. "And at times he was a little soft."

These were the teething problems of a coach making the jump to senior football, with Ornskov recalling players occasionally overstepping the mark with tackles in training. In time, Frank put measures in place to show who was boss.

Training ended with small-sided games. If any team lost by five goals they would have to stay on for extra practice. Ornskov enjoyed Frank's collaborative approach.

"There were times when he'd discuss solutions with us during games," he said. "Far from seeing it as a weakness, I saw that as a strength."

The former Brondby midfielder wonders if that is part of the Danish mentality - when being told to do something is not sufficient if they are not told of the purpose behind doing so. His assessment? Most players loved him.

