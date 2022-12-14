Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, is a long-term target for Liverpool but they are also planning a January move for a lower-profile midfielder with the potential to become a first-team regular. (Football Insider), external

After watching his performances in the World Cup, Real Madrid now feel it would be "worth the effort" to pursue a summer deal for Bellingham while Liverpool close in on a move for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Marca - in Spanish), external

