Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is doubtful because of the groin issue which forced him to miss international duty with Norway.

Midfielder Phil Foden is out following surgery to remove his appendix.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is in contention despite withdrawing from Uruguay's squad because of a cut to his ankle.

Long-term absentee Luis Diaz is nearing a return from a knee injury, but this game comes too soon for the winger.

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Calvin Ramsay remain sidelined.

