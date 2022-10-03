J﻿urgen Klopp is relaxed about the form of £64m summer signing Darwin Nunez, explaining that it takes time to adapt to a new situation.

N﻿unez has only scored one league goal since his move from Benfica, with his form perhaps unfairly spotlighted by the incredible start Manchester City counterpart Erling Haaland has made in England.

"﻿[Nunez] is good - of course he's still adapting," Klopp said. "When new players come in, everyone wants them to shine immediately. It can happen sometimes, but often it does not.

"﻿We told him just yesterday that we are completely calm and it is important he is not worrying. He is not looking like he is."

N﻿unez came on in the 89th minute against Brighton on Saturday and the Liverpool boss confirmed he had picked up a niggle on international duty with Uruguay.

The Reds have struggled for consistency and Klopp accepts that has made life tougher for Nunez, as did his three-game ban for being sent off in his second league appearance.

"﻿When the team is not flying, it is not easy for a striker, especially for a finisher," he said. "It's not that everything is clicking and we just need to put one player in to finish.

"﻿That's not our situation at the moment - and that's it."