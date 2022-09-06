Rangers 'dragged Scottish football up' -gossip

The SPFL moved to cut Rangers out of the vote on a new £30million a year TV deal - after the Ibrox club reportedly demanded cash and an apology before giving it their approval. (Daily Record), external

Former Rangers chairman Dave King believes it was the Ibrox side alone who are responsible for Scotland's improved co-efficient, and said: "This is not a Scottish co-efficient, this is about Rangers dragging Scottish football up and itself up at the same time." (Daily Record), external

Dave King is shocked Rangers didn't dip into their Champions League cash to make deadline-day signings. (Sun), external

