St Mirren have won four of their last five Scottish Premiership matches (L1), more than they had in their previous 15 (W3 D3 L9).

Livingston are winless in their last six away matches against St Mirren in the top flight (D4 L2) since a 2-0 victory in August 2018.

Only Celtic (5) have kept more clean sheets than St Mirren (4) in the Premiership this season. The Buddies did not reach their current tally until November of last season.