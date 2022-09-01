Marsch on Rodrigo, transfers and Brentford
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Leeds’ visit to Brentford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Marsch confirmed that Rodrigo does not need surgery after dislocating his shoulder against Everton. “He feels good and confident he’ll be back fairly soon. We’re targeting after the international break,” said Marsch.
Everyone else except Stuart Dallas is in full training and available for selection: “Liam Cooper is probably the closest to being ready to start. We are considering the others (Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford) more as options from the bench.”
He declined to speak about transfers but admitted owner Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta are active. “I’ve just come off the training pitch and haven’t spoken to them. We like our team and think we’ve done a good job but let’s see what happens."
On the need to do deals on deadline day: “I’m satisfied with what we’ve done. The reason we acted so quickly was because we didn’t want to be stuck in massive situations at the end. A number of scenarios have panned out to be more positive than we’d hoped so we’ve been allowed to be more patient.”
He has positive memories of Leeds staying up at Brentford last season but is anticipating a completely different game: “They’re a difficult opponent to prepare for. Thomas Frank has done an incredible job and they have really good talent on the pitch.”