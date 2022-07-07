Transfer news: Gunners hope to beat Man Utd to Tielemans

Gossip banner

Arsenal are confident of beating Manchester United to the £30m signing of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Sun)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking to sell seven players - including Ivory Coast winger and club record signing Nicolas Pepe, 27, and German goalkeeper Bernd Leno - in order to fund spending on further new signings. (Sun)

Fulham are in talks with the club over a deal for Leno. (West London Sport)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column