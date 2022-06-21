Former Everton and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison is torn on whether Frenkie de Jong would be a good signing for Manchester United should he seal a reunion with old Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

United have made Barcelona's Netherlands playmaker a key summer target and, while there is little doubt over his ability, Hutchison is unsure whether Old Trafford is the right place for the 25-year-old to thrive.

"I've got a monkey on one shoulder telling me he is such a fantastic footballer and they have to get him," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But on the other side, I'm seeing that he has not quite done it at Barcelona in a situation that seemed set up for him.

"In many ways, Manchester City would be the place where he would fit in best. United would be a massive test for him."

Football journalist Luke Edwards shares Hutchison's concerns, arguing De Jong would bring huge quality to the Premier League but may struggle with the physicality.

"I absolutely love De Jong but I remember him getting bullied by the Czech Republic at the Euros last year," said Edwards. "He would get United on the front foot, pull them into attacking positions - he might even get Donny van de Beek playing.

"I'm just slightly worried for him physically."

