Technical director Scott Sellars says new signing Nathan Collins has all the qualities to be a huge success at Wolves.

After the defender completed a £20.5m move from Burnley, Sellars told the club website:, external "He’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.

"We’re getting someone who is physically very good - very tall, very athletic - and is very comfortable on the ball. He can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.

"The feedback on his personality is about his leadership qualities, he’s a good character, so he ticks all the boxes.

"[He's] a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy."

Are you pleased with Bruno Lage's first summer signing? Have your say here