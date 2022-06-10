Mykolenko gets goal of the season nod
All week BBC Radio Merseyside have been asking you to vote for Everton's goal of the season.
Vitaliy Mykolenko has received the most selections in the social media vote.
A big thank you for your votes. You can listen to the clip of Mykolenko's superb strike against Leicester City by hitting play below.
🏆 We have a winner!— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) June 10, 2022
🔵🇺🇦 It’s congratulations to Vitalii Mykolenko, who wins the @bbcmerseysport Goal of the Season for #EFC
🚀 The defender’s superb volley, in Everton’s 2-1 win at #LCFC in May, comes out on top with 43% of the vote
#⃣ #LEIEVE https://t.co/mldCXpd7eD pic.twitter.com/VEjQ3RHbZ8
