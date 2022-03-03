Sean Dyche says the gap between the players in his squad is "really tight" as he prepares to face Chelsea at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Burnley boss made three changes for the midweek game with Leicester but says he does not rotate his team automatically and believes his players will deliver, whoever he picks.

"Rotating for the sake of it is not something I bother too much with," he said. "But there are times when it is really tight who plays and who doesn't.

"We have different types of players with different skillsets and sometimes I look for a bit of freshness.

"We've maybe had gaps in the past but now the squad is really tight."

Dyche may be forced to make a change in central defence after Ben Mee hobbled off against Leicester.

"We've added to our strength in that position," he said. "Nathan Collins has justified his inclusion whenever he's played and Kevin Long is also ready and willing."