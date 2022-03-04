Leicester will assess Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison, who are nursing respective hamstring and back injuries.

This game may come too soon for James Justin, while fellow defenders Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand remain out.

New head coach Jesse Marsch says Leeds will continue to evaluate Patrick Bamford, who returned to training on Thursday following a foot problem.

Marsch added that Diego Llorente is doubtful with an unspecified issue, while Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are still sidelined.

Who makes your Leicester team to face Leeds?

Pick your Whites XI to face Leicester