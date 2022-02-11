Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Norwich are unbeaten in three league games now and they have given themselves a chance of staying up, which did not look very likely at the turn of the year.

But this is Manchester City they are up against here. Pep Guardiola's side are just relentless at the moment - nothing really changes and you just know they will find a way of winning this game even if they don't play particularly well.

Jeremy's prediction: 0-4

