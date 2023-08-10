Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Norwood has been speaking to BBC 5 Live Breakfast before the Blades' opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (15:00 BST).

Norwood discussed preparing for the Premier League: "Everybody has come back ready to go. Gone are the days where you come back overweight because then straight away the manager would just overlook you anyway. It's on you this responsibility.

"Let's be honest, we want to give ourselves the best opportunity of being successful and ready for the Premier League, the best league in the world."

On losing Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye: "It's difficult - what they bring to the dressing room, as people as well as players. They're great people and they were a big influence on the dressing room and on helping us get promoted last year with their performances.

"Obviously we're disappointed to see them leave - we're a better team with them in it than with them out it. But I'm sure that over time the club will do what it needs to do and put together a squad that is capable of competing to stay in the Premier League."

On Manchester United defender Raphael Varane's comments about there being too many games and too much additional time: "I've played in the Championship for the majority of my career so I'm used to playing 46 games a year, plus cup games, which then takes it up towards 51 games a year.

"It's something players at the higher level seem to complain about but a lot of them do play international football as well, which adds a lot of games on to the calendar. It's always an agenda that people bring up but, as players, we do as we're asked to do and we get through the games as best as we can."