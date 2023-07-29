Sheffield United scored two late goals to secure a 3-1 friendly win over Derby County on Saturday.

Paul Heckingbottom's side were rewarded for a positive start when summer signing Anis Slimane hammered home his first goal for the club after Iliman Ndiaye's had initially been denied.

Korey Smith equalised for the League One hosts when he finished from close range from a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing cross.

But two goals in two minutes in the closing stages- first from George Baldock after Derby failed to clear Max Lowe's cross, then a thunderous strike from Ndiaye that went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Speaking after the game, Heckingbottom said he was pleased with Slimane opening his account for the club, adding that the Tunisia international as been "taking everything on board".

"We're pleased. One of the things I spoke to him about before he came was getting in the box more," the Blades boss told the club's official website.

"He probably feels like I'm getting on to him a bit, but I want him to understand what we want from that role. He's working his socks off.

"The games are the best place to practise it so it's important he gets feedback from this game."

Sheffield United complete their pre-season schedule when they host German side Stuttgart on 5 August (12:45 BST kick-off).