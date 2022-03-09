Team news update first as Gerrard confirmed he has Ezri Konsa and Lucas Digne available for the trip to Elland Road.

On the win 4-0 over Southampton, Gerrard said he was impressed with Villa's creativity and movement. "In transition and going forward, we created some really big chances," he added.

The game against Leeds, who are fighting against relegation, won't be easy for Villa, said Gerrard. "It’s always tough there, it’s a fantastic stadium and the fans get right behind the team. I’m sure they are ready to get right behind the manager, so we need to be ready for that."

A fit and happy Philippe Coutinho is a major plus point for the club: "We all know we are dealing with a world-class talent. We need to keep enjoying Phil and keep him healthy."

Gerrard says he is looking forward to seeing the development between forwards Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings in the remaining fixtures. "I’ve always been positive about it, in the last couple of weeks it’s worked ever so well, there’s potential for it to grow and I’m really excited about it."

After a few disappointing results in February, Gerrard is keen for his squad not to get complacent after back-to-back league wins. "It was important after a couple of defeats not to get too down, so off the back of a couple of wins it’s important that we don’t get ahead of ourselves."