Chelsea v Liverpool: Last time out in the FA Cup

Getty Images

The last time Chelsea and Liverpool met in the FA Cup was in the fifth round in 2020.

Frank Lampard's side won 2-0 that evening, ending Liverpool's hopes of winning a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

Reserve Reds keeper Adrian gifted Willian Chelsea's opener after 13 minutes when he fumbled the Brazil playmaker's 20-yard shot.

Ross Barkley doubled his side's lead after 64 minutes when the former Everton midfielder and Toffees fan surged from inside his own half on a solo run before beating Adrian with a sweet strike.