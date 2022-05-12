Chelsea v Liverpool: Last time out in the FA Cup

The last time Chelsea and Liverpool met in the FA Cup was in the fifth round in 2020.

Frank Lampard's side won 2-0 that evening, ending Liverpool's hopes of winning a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

Reserve Reds keeper Adrian gifted Willian Chelsea's opener after 13 minutes when he fumbled the Brazil playmaker's 20-yard shot.

Ross Barkley doubled his side's lead after 64 minutes when the former Everton midfielder and Toffees fan surged from inside his own half on a solo run before beating Adrian with a sweet strike.