Celtic 'left with no other option' than to pull out of South Korea match

Celtic have confirmed that they have been forced to withdraw their trip to South Korea as part of the pre-season tour.

Brendan Rodgers side were due to take on English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in South Korea, but with "deep regret" due to "factors entirely outwith our control", the club have pulled out.

In a statement on the club's website it reads, "numerous financial and logistical operations were not met by the tour promoter, and after weeks of delays, the club has taken the difficult decision to terminate the contract and pull out of the tour.

"The club and the players were excited about visiting South Korea and giving our fans the opportunity to see the team, but unfortunately, due to factors entirely outwith our control, we have been left with no other option than to withdraw from the match."

Rodgers’ side will still head to Japan for two matches against Yokohama F. Marinos on 19 July and Gamba Osaka on 22 July.