Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson:

"We didn't start well. To Dundee United's credit, they put us under a lot of pressure. After the first 15 minutes, we started to create chances.

"Delighted for Josh Ginnelly, he's been out the team for a while. He's been working hard. Ellis Simms is on fine form and we just have to enjoy him as much as we can right now. If we can keep Ellis next season, great - but it's totally out of our control."