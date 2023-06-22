Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport podcast about new signing Yankuba Minteh, Henry Nicholls from Football in Denmark said: "There are a number of fantastic wingers in the Super Liga. He wouldn't be in my top three, perhaps because he is still quite raw, but what I saw was super exciting.

"I can't say a Premier League move was something I expected but I definitely thought he was going to be go on to bigger and better things and it's just happened sooner rather than later.

"I've noticed a shift in the past few years. In the past, the top talents in the Super Liga would tend to make an interim move to the Netherlands or Belgium first.

"What teams have been doing now, particularly the likes of Brighton, is they have been spotting players in less well-known leagues and skipping that step of letting them go to Holland first. I think Newcastle have done the same here.

"In around 1,200 minutes of football, he got four goals and six assists and was really quite exciting to watch. Given what he could do in such a small amount of time with such little experience, I think they imagined what he could do with a bit more coaching, a bit more guidance and being surrounded by high quality players."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds