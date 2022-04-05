West Ham v Lyon: Who makes your Hammers XI?

West Ham return to European action on Thursday as they host Ligue 1 side Lyon in the the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Andriy Yarmolenko helped the the Hammers claim victory over six-time winners Sevilla last month - but can they do it again?

It's the club's first European quarter-final since 1981 and it will be just the second time the Hammers have faced French opposition in European competition after beating Metz in the 1999 Intertoto Cup final.

Should David Moyes make any changes?

It's time to pick your Hammers side to face Lyon