Norwich 2-0 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Norwich have gone unbeaten home and away against a Premier League opponent for just the second time this season (W1 D1). Their four points won against Burnley is their most against an opponent this term, however, having drawn home and away versus Brighton.

Sean Dyche's side are winless in their past four top-flight games against teams starting the day bottom of the table (D1 L3), while failing to score a single goal across the four matches – 0-1 v Sheffield United in May 2021, 0-0 v Norwich in October 2021, 0-1 v Newcastle in December 2021 and 0-2 on Sunday.

The Canaries won a Premier League home game by more than one goal for the first time since August 2019, when they won 3-1 against Newcastle. This was their 34th home game in the competition since that victory over the Magpies.