Analysis: Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

It's still not quite clicking for Chelsea, is it?

Fourteen shots, six on target, but no goals.

Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling both struck the woodwork but Neto could not be beaten. Not that Chelsea actually worked him too hard.

Injuries mean there is still a strange look to Chelsea's matchday squad. Conor Gallagher was the captain. Six subs had not played Premier League football before.

Some of the away fans booed at full-time and defender Axel Disasi said he understood.

"They want us to win every game because we are Chelsea, we are ambitious," he said.

"We have to win every game and I understand. I can say just to keep going together and I think in the future it will be good for the club."