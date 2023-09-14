Ben Meakin, BladesPod, external

It’s not been an ideal start for United, whose first four games were hamstrung by a mixed bag of a transfer window that saw key players leave early and replacements arrive late. That’s left us with just a single point out of three of the easier games we’re likely to have this season – Palace and Everton at home, and Forest away.

It’s made an uphill task that little bit steeper – but I’m hopeful about what the rest of the season could look like. It’s justifiable to bemoan the pace at which we improved the team over the summer, but the end result is a team that could be entertaining to watch, especially when contrasted with the desperately weak XI we fielded in the first game.

Cameron Archer and Gustavo Hamer both scored on their debuts and project to be exciting, Premier League-ready players. Vinicius "the Bruiser" Souza is already a fan favourite as the kind of midfield destroyer we haven’t had in aeons. Oli McBurnie’s return to fitness could be crucial and deadline-day signing James McAtee was sensational for us in the back half of last season.

Unlike our last time in the Premier League where we struggled to a joint-record low of 20 goals, this United side looks like it has a healthy sprinkling of creators and finishers. If the defence can step up, there’s still hope that we can pick up the 10 or so wins necessary to avoid a swift relegation.