Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

It is Leeds who I am most worried about from the three teams who could still go down with Watford and Norwich.

Jesse Marsch's side are playing angrily, rather than using their brains, and you cannot win games like that.

It is one thing being committed but they have had players sent off in their past two games and that has cost them dearly at the worst possible time, not just in those matches but because they are suspended now too.

By the time they play this game, Leeds will know how Burnley got on at Tottenham.

It could be that a point will be enough to get them out of the bottom three and, if so, that has to be their absolute goal.

It won't be easy, though.

Brighton are going really well and are a much better footballing team than Leeds. The Seagulls keep possession really well. The only way Leeds can get anything out of this is by being ultra-competitive, but they need to keep 11 men on the pitch for starters.

What they do have on their side is their fans at Elland Road. They were fabulous and stuck with them all the way through Wednesday's 3-0 defeat by Chelsea, and I'm sure they will do the same here.

Paul's prediction: When I was young, Leeds were originally the team I followed, just because of Eric Cantona - he was such a character and I was a massive fan. When he went to Manchester United I started following them because I thought I didn't want to watch Leeds unless he was playing. Anyway, in honour of Cantona I am going with a Leeds win. 1-0

