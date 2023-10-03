Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live: "You have a look at Manchester United and they have core players, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof. You expect them to have really good games and they are not.

"They had plenty of chances to win that game, there was a period in that game they could have put it to bed - they are not killing it off.

"The classic example is when Rashford passed when he should have had a shot.

"I don't believe the players believe in each other."

