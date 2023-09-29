St Johnstone v Livingston: Team news

St Johnstone hope Chris Kane and Liam Gordon will shake off knocks while DJ Jaiyesimi is making good progress following a hamstring injury but will not make the game.

Nicky Clark (ankle), Ali Crawford (calf), Ross Sinclair (broken arm) and Callum Booth (back) all remain sidelined.

Livingston boss David Martindale will assess a few bumps and bruises after the midweek defeat at Ibrox. Livi hope to have Mikey Devlin back from injury, while Michael Nottingham (Achilles) and Cristian Montano (calf) are building up their fitness.