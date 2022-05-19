Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes Robbie Neilson “deserves huge credit” for the job he has done as Tynecastle manager.

Neilson brought former Hearts team-mate Gordon back to Edinburgh two years ago and the club secured promotion by winning last season’s Scottish Championship.

And this term, with Gordon as captain, Hearts finished third in the Premiership and will take on Rangers in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final. They will also have group stage football in either the Europa or Conference League after the summer break.

"Robbie's done a tremendous job to stabilise everything and really push the standards of this club forward again and getting us back to where we should be," said Gordon.

"He's done it so quickly so he deserves huge credit for the turnaround we've had. We're not finished there. We want to keep pushing those standards further.

"Robbie's had some rough patches and he's come through all of them. To be sitting here in the week of a cup final having finished in third place, it shows how far we've come as a group.

"I'm sure he's got big ambitions for next season but for him to win the cup would be a good reward for what he's already managed to achieve in his first couple of years back here."